Melbourne Joseph Thane
September 3, 1926-May 25, 2019Melbourne Joseph Thane, 92, of Mountain View, CA, passed away, on May 25, 2019. Beloved husband of Rita Thane; loving father of Lynn Mannwieler (Steve), Mel (Christina), John (Terry deceased), James (Arlene), Steven (Laura) Thane, Carol Rose (Paul), and Daniel Thane; proud grandfather of 13; great-grandfather of 10; step-children Jaime Lopez & family, Rita Echeverria & family, Santos Sabillon & family, Sandra (Humberto) Reyes, and their son Josue. Mel was predeceased by his brother John, and sister Helen. A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m., Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 582 Hope Street, Mountain View, CA 94041.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on June 2, 2019