Melissa passed away peacefully in her sleep on May 10, 2019 from complications of ALS.



Melissa was born on August 21, 1944 in Washington Iowa. The family soon moved to Waterloo where she attended primary and high school. She then attended Carleton College in Minnesota and did graduate work at Harvard and the University of Chicago.



She went on to a long, highly successful career with the California Department of Social services. Her final position was as statewide head of the childcare licensing program. She was widely admired by her colleagues as a capable leader, excellent communicator, and supportive mentor.



Melissa married her husband, Ted Duffield, in 1984. Melissa's father, Fred Miller, a Methodist minister, performed the ceremony. Despite the pain of her passing, Ted feels immensely grateful for the time they had together.



Through Ted, Melissa became the world's greatest stepmother to his daughter Lisa and later a wonderful, nurturing grandmother to Lisa's sons Jacob and Justice. Among the many wonderful memories shared by the family are Melissa's delicious home-cooked meals



She was no less devoted to the rest of her family, including her beloved sister Sally Turner, brother Rhys Miller, their spouses, and all of her nieces, her nephew, and her cousins including those across the pond in Wales.



Melissa loved music and was an avid member of the Berkeley Community Chorus and Orchestra and served on their board. She also served her community as a volunteer at the Women's Daytime Drop-in Center, a day program for homeless women and children. She cooked meals their weekly and was the principal shopper for the center for many years.



Together with Ted, she enjoyed travel, bird watching and attending live music events as well as theater and movies. She was also an avid photographer and enjoyed mystery novels and raspberry jam.



Melissa had many friends who remained constant, from high school to college to her colleagues from work, the BCCO and the WDDC. She was universally loved and admired and was an empathetic and wise friend to have in one's corner.



Melissa would have blushed at all these accolades as she never lost her innate midwestern modesty. Her humility was one of her greatest strengths and her good judgement was never clouded by arrogance.



A celebration of life will be held at Northbrae Community Church in Berkeley on June 15th. If you are interested in the details, please contact Ted at [email protected]



Those who wish to honor Melissa can do so my making a contribution to the Golden West Chapter of the ALS Association.



