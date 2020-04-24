Home

October 14, 1954 - April 22, 2020

Melissa Miller, formerly of Huntington, New York, passed away in her sleep after a long battle with cancer.
Melissa was very brave, passionate, strong, adventurous and accomplished. She was an acclaimed chef, private pilot, photographer, explorer, star gazer, and lover of the earth, Melissa was a proud North Beach San Francisco resident for over 25 years. She will be remembered for her passion for food, sights and smells, her deep love of family and friends both near and far, and her resilient spirit which was expressed every day in everything she did. Melissa will be eternally loved and her legacy carried on by her loving family - Arthur Miller (brother), Erica Hintze (sister), and Barbara Miller (step-mother and friend). She will be remembered as well by her cousins, nieces and nephews of the Miller, Bolling, and Shirk families, as well as their respective families and her many friends including Susan Martin and Ann Tate.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 26, 2020
