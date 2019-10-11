San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
Crosby-N. Gray & Co. Funeral Home
2 Park Road
Burlingame, CA 94010
650-342-6617
Service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Lake Merced Golf Club
2300 Junipero Serra Blvd.
Daly City, CA
View Map
Melville Marx, Jr.

December 13, 1937 - October 10, 2019

Melville Marx Jr, of Hillsborough, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on October 10th after a long illness.

A third generation San Franciscan, he was a graduate of Washington High School and the University of California Berkeley. His career in finance spanned four decades including many years as an Advisor at Dean Witter.

A gifted athlete, Mel was a member of Lake Merced Golf Club and Tamarisk Country Club in Rancho Mirage. Previously, he was also a member of the San Francisco Tennis Club.

Devoted husband of 49 years to Carol Marx, who survives him, he is also survived by his son Jay Marx, his two daughters, Deborah Marx Gelleri (Evan) & Kim Marx Smith (Geoff), his grandchildren, Hannah & Maddy Gelleri, and Brody & Landon Smith and his sister Mimi Mindel.

A Celebration of Life will be held this Thursday October 17th from 4:00PM -6:00PM at Lake Merced Golf Club in Daly City. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mission Hospice & Home Care or Peninsula Humane Society.


Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Oct. 14, 2019
