|
|
Melvin Joseph Gotelli
March 20, 1927 - January 30, 2020Melvin Joseph Gotelli of Novato passed away peacefully on January 30, 2020. He was born in San Francisco on March 20, 1927. Melvin married Josephine Rose Gotelli on May 15, 1949 and enjoyed 65 beautiful years together before she passed away on October 5, 2014. He enjoyed spending time with his family and deeply missed our mother. They are now dancing together in heaven along with their son and our brother Jeffrey Gotelli who passed to heaven shortly before our dad. He enjoyed working on cars for over 36 years and was very proud of the business he created, Mel Gotelli Body and Fender Shop, in North Beach. He was a veteran of WWII. He is survived by his twin daughters Gayle Gotelli Mahoney (Paul) and Debra Gotelli Hayes Ronayne (Mark), four adored grandchildren, Danielle Mahoney Conner (Shaun), Ryan Mahoney, Nicole Hayes Shapero (Joe) and Timmy Hayes, and great grandson Colton Conner. Private services will be held.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 9, 2020