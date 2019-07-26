San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
Services
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
Melvin Kranke


1914 - 2019
Melvin Kranke Obituary
Melvin John Kranke

Melvin John Kranke passed away peacefully at home on July 6, 2019 having reached the age of 105 years. He has now joined his wife of 69 years, Elizabeth Kranke. They were married in 1944 after a six week courtship and according to Melvin it was a perfect marriage. Melvin was born on February 18, 1914 in Mankato, Minnesota. He served in the Navy during World War II and was stationed at Bethesda, MD. In 1949 he and Elizabeth moved to San Francisco where Melvin spent 32 years working as a X-ray technician and medical photographer at St. Mary's hospital. He was an avid golfer and bowler and continued both activities well into his 90's. In retirement, Melvin and Elizabeth spent many wonderful years traveling the globe. They eventually visited 65 different countries and seven continents. He is survived by fourteen nieces and nephews including Gilbert Kranke, Russell Kaufman, Gail Ohlsson, Karen Tenny, Kathy Nelson, Judy Houha and Barbara Lott. Funeral Service will be Saturday, August 3rd at 11am at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Ave., Daly City. Interment to follow at Skylawn Memorial Park.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on July 28, 2019
