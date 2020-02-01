|
Melvin S. Pincus
June 7, 1927 - January 28, 2020Civic leader, accountant and mentsch Melvin S. Pincus, died peacefully on January 28th, content with a life well lived.
Born and raised in Seattle, Mel earned a business degree from the University of Washington and enjoyed a 40+ year career as a well-respected CPA.
Mel married Bea (née Bluma Jean) Saperstein. The couple moved to San Francisco and eventually settled in Millbrae with their two children.
Believing there should be more to life than work and inspired by Bea's involvement with the Friends of the Millbrae Library (FML), Mel became deeply engaged in community and civic service. His dedicated and capable public service was recognized with his selection as Millbrae Man of the Year in 2006, and by numerous official city, county and state commendations. Unassuming, friendly, kind, funny, informed, responsible and capable, Mel earned the respect and friendship of all.
Mel played a key leadership role in bringing a new library to the City of Millbrae and was volunteer accountant for FML for more than 20 years. He served 12 years on the Millbrae School Board, 11 as a San Mateo County Parks & Recreation Commissioner (until the age of 88) and two on the San Mateo County Grand Jury, as well as on the boards of Peninsula Temple Sholom, Paintbrush Diplomacy, the Emeritus Institute of San Mateo Community College District and more.
After Bea's untimely death in 2008, Pincus repartnered and was blessed with 11 more years of loving companionship, expanded family and new friends.
Mel is survived by loving family: children Judy and David (Colleen Major) Pincus; granddaughter Marai; partner Doris Kavich, her children, Bruce (Daphne) and Tamar, her grandchildren, Tyler, Samantha and Charlie; his niece Janis Plotkin and many more adoring nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Memorial Services will be held Tuesday, February 4, at 12:00pm, at Peninsula Temple Sholom, 1655 Sebastian Dr, Burlingame, CA. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Friends of the Millbrae Library or are welcome.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 2, 2020