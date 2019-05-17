Resources More Obituaries for Merlin Porter Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Merlin Porter

Obituary Condolences Flowers Merlin Ware Porter, Jr. November 18, 1930 - May 10, 2019 Died peacefully in Petaluma, CA at the age of 88. Devoted husband of 63 years to Diana Porter, loving father of Mark, James (Mary),Gregory (Kathleen), Suzanne, Robert (Jane), and Katherine Anita. He is preceded in death by his parents, Merlin and Ruth, his son Merlin III, and son-in-law Afran Hirsch. Beloved grandfather to Timothy (Annie), Lisa, Merlin (Danielle), Laura, Daniel (Diana), Nicole, Paige, Jack, Joseph, Elin, Leo and Sophie and eight great-grandchildren.

A native San Franciscan, Merlin grew up in the SF Ingleside Terrace neighborhood. At 14 he left home and attended St Joseph's and then St Patrick's Seminary being awarded bachelor degrees in Philosophy, English and Theology. After leaving the seminary, he returned to San Francisco and went into the insurance business with his father. According to mom, he went to SF State to register for his masters but returned 30 minutes later because he could not find a place to park.

He had a 15-year career in the insurance business and then joined the San Francisco Municipal Railway as a fare collections receiver in 1966, scored number one on the San Francisco civil service exam making him eligible to drive the 30 Stockton and 41 Union lines eventually becoming Muni Man of the Month in June of 1976, rose through the ranks to inspector and then retired as a training supervisor. He was a proud member of the Muni Inspectors Club.

Merlin was an active parishioner at Holy Name of Jesus Church in the Sunset district, past president of the Daly City and Salinas Toastmasters club, co-founder of the Community Effort for Disturbed Children and the Oakes Children Center for Emotionally Disturbed Children in the remodeled firehouse on Ninth Avenue in the San Francisco Sunset District.

Merlin loved all sports but particularly the "Bill Walsh" 49er style of football and would watch every game wearing his Bill Walsh coach's uniform. Golf was his real passion and was a founding member of the Syndicate at Golden Gate Park Golf Course. He actively promoted the game and assembled many starter sets for people who credit him for opening up the world of golf to them. He loved the game and all that it teaches including honesty, integrity, courtesy, and fellowship.

He was a master of the short game and honed it to the point where he won the Golden Gate Park Club Championship, consistently shooting even par at SF's 9-hole gem. Having played in the San Francisco Father and Son Golf Tournament for decades, Merlin kept the tournament going when the public's interest in golf started to fade. Merlin was the founder of the change in the name of the Father and Son to the Northern California Family Golf Championship having the vision that mothers and daughters can and should play too.

Merlin was a true gentleman. He had a gentle spirit and a loving and kind heart. He was the parent of a special needs child and was a consistent and positive presence in his son's life. He had a great willingness to put the needs of others before himself. He was a master of puns and if you laughed at his jokes he gave you a quarter.

Merlin recognized how important it is to not waste God's gifts to us. He lived his life by many golden rules including "your reward will be great in heaven", "the barefoot rule", "put your napkin on your lapkin", "elbows off the table", "fix your own ball mark and one other", "do unto others as you would have them do unto you", "a kind word goes a long way", "sooner or later it boils down to a putt" and he sincerely believed you should leave the world a better place than you found it.

A memorial mass will be celebrated at Holy Name of Jesus Church on May 21, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. with visitation beginning at 5:00 p.m. A reception will follow immediately after in the Flanagan Center. In lieu of flowers any donations can be made to the non-profit San Francisco Junior Golf Tournament c/o George Ambrosio 1241 Whitman Way, San Bruno, CA 94066 or to the .









