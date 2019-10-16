|
|
Merton Thomas Jones Born in San Francisco to Thomas and Florence Jones on February 19, 1924, Mert died on October 9, 2019 at the age of 95 still sharp as a tack. He is survived by sons Jeff and Garrett and their respective wives; Liz and Patty; grandchildren Anne, Shannon, Dylan, Alex and Elisa. He was preceded in death by his wife, Catherine Jones, his daughter Gwen and his brother Wes.
Mert graduated from George Washington High School in SF, class of 1941 and earned a Master of Arts degree from Stanford. He became a Biology and Chemistry Teacher at George Washington HS from 1950 to 1983. He loved teaching, volunteering, square dancing and golf. He was a devoted and loving Christian husband and father.
A Memorial Service will be held at Broadmoor Presbyterian Church, 377 87th Street in Daly City on Saturday, October 26th at 10am. Burial to follow at Cypress Lawn Memorial Park in Colma.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Oct. 20, 2019