Mervyn GoodmanMervyn Goodman, 93, passed away December 8, 2019 in San Mateo, California.
Merv was born in 1926 and raised in San Francisco by his parents, Abe and Bessie. Merv attended Polytechnic High School of San Francisco, and entered WWII after graduating. He served in the Navy and after the war, returned to San Francisco where he became a sales manager for Fuller O'Brien Paint Company for 42 years.
Merv is survived by his beloved wife Fay Goodman, a marriage that was blessed for over 65 years. He is survived by his loving and devoted daughter, Marcie Salberg, amazing son-in-law Gerry Salberg and his grandson Taylor, who brought him joy and happiness every day.
He is also survived by brother-in-law's Milton Mosk(Tom Foutch),Mel Mosk(Pearl) and many nieces and nephews. Merv had two brothers, predeceased, Dave Goodman(Edna) and Harold Goodman(Ruby).
Merv was a long-time member of the Lake Merced Golf Club, and enjoyed many occasions with his family there. He treasured the times he was able to spend with his grandson, Taylor. Merv had a special place in his heart for watching Taylor grow from his buddy to a well-rounded man. Taylor will miss his time with his wonderful grandfather and the memories they shared.
Memorial donations may be made to Peninsula Humane Society-PHS/SPCA, 1450 Rollins Rd. Burlingame, CA 94010 or to a .
Private Family service was held at Hills of Eternity Cemetery.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 15, 2019