Michael Allan PierceMichael Allan Pierce was born on November 28, 1970 in Daly City, CA. He passed away peacefully, his mother at his side, on January 13, 2020 at St. Francis Hospice, Honolulu, Hawaii.
Michael is survived by his mother, Maureen (Collins) Pierce. He was predeceased by his father, James Pierce, and by his brother, Kevin Pierce.
He is also survived by his aunts and uncles: Pat (Collins) and Bill Bordin, Kathy (Collins) and Steve Arsenault, Bernadette and Frank Spagnoletti, and by numerous cousins.
Michael grew up in Fremont, Ca., where he graduated from American High School. He lived most of his life in Fremont and in San Francisco and for the past 13 years was a resident of Hawaii.
Growing up, Michael enjoyed sports, particularly baseball and soccer; but his fondest memories were of his vacations with his family, especially trips to Hawaii. He loved the beach and the ocean, and one of his last wishes was to put his feet in the sand and surf.
The family is grateful to all of the medical personnel who cared for Michael, especially the staff and volunteers at St. Francis Hospice for their loving care of Michael and their support for the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Michael's name to: St. Francis Hospice, 2251 Mahalo Street, Honolulu, HI 96817
There will be a Celebration of Life for Michael on Saturday, February 15th, 2020 at 10:30 AM at St. Robert Church, 1380 Crystal Springs Road, San Bruno, CA. A reception will follow.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 9, 2020