Michael John Ayala"Mike" On the evening of Friday, June 28th the brightest light in our family dimmed, when Michael John Ayala, passed away unexpectedly in his home. He was the devoted father to Anthony Ayala, Nicole Ayala Duqmaq (Feeras), and Danielle Ayala. This past September, he became "G'pa" to Zane Duqmaq. He was also the caring and fun-loving brother to Darlene Ayala Goldberg and Joe Ayala (Lee).



Mike was predeceased by his parents, Bernice and Ernest "Chuck" Ayala, and his brother Robert.



Mike was born and raised in San Francisco, and was even more proud to say he grew up in Eureka Valley. He attended Most Holy Redeemer, Sacred Heart '72, and National Hispanic University. Mike was a hard worker who was always on the move. He previously worked for PG&E, numerous equipment rental companies (A1 and San Mateo Rentals to name a few), before moving to the swing stage business where he found his niche. At the prime age of forty-five, Mike was one of the founding partners of Elevator LLC. Within a few years Elevator grew to become the number one premier swing stage company on the entire west coast. Mike retired from Elevator in 2014.



After being married at St. Eugene's church, he raised his family in Rohnert Park, before moving back to the city, Millbrae and then settling down for the last 12 years in San Carlos, CA. No matter where he went down the peninsula or in The City, Mike always ran into someone he knew. Mike an avid outdoorsman, enjoyed fishing trips to Cabo, Alaska and Costa Rica with his friends and family. Mike was a "rock" to many people, always making sure everyone else was taken care of. A man who would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it.



While Mike worked hard, he lived his life to the fullest. He knew how to throw a good party, and wanted us all to enjoy one last celebration in his memory.



In celebration of his vibrant life, friends and family are invited to attend a celebration in his honor on July 9, 2019. Please contact Nicole at [email protected] for details.



In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Centro Latino de San Francisco.









Published in San Francisco Chronicle on July 7, 2019