Michael Bermingham Michael "Mike" Bermingham of Petaluma ended his life's journey on May 11, 2019 after an extended illness. Michael was born in Galway Ireland in 1944 and immigrated with his family to the United States as a teenager. He worked in construction throughout the nine Bay Area counties, particularly in Napa, Sonoma, and San Francisco counties, and was a valued and skilled craftsman.

Mike is survived by his wife Kathleen, his daughter Michele, his siblings sister Chris Flannery and brother Sean Bermingham (Marilyn); his grandchildren Ryan Repetto, Riley and Audrey Sherwood and Cody Sherwood. His loving stepchildren Brian (& Katie) Sherwood and Sally Sherwood mourn his loss.

Mike also leaves behind a large, extended family both in Ireland and the United States including nieces Carmel (Fred), Lisa (Steve), Jennifer (Troy), and Martina (Greg); and nephews Patrick and Michael; along with numerous great nieces and nephews and their families. Mike is preceded in death by his parents John and Teresa, former wife Sharon Bermingham, brother Brian Bermingham, nephew Sean Flannery, and his brother-in-law Pat Flannery.

Services will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 10:30 am at St. James Catholic Church, 125 Sonoma Mountain Parkway, Petaluma CA. A celebration of life will also be held at the Church following the memorial service. All friends and family are encouraged to attend. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice by the Bay in Mike's name. For more information, please visit: www.ParentSorensen.com.





Published in San Francisco Chronicle on May 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary