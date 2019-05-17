|
Michael (Mike) Bermingham Michael (Mike) Bermingham of Petaluma passed on May 11, 2019. Mike was born Sept. 2, 1944 in Kilrickle, Co.Galway, Ireland.
Friends and family are invited to a mass and celebration of life at 10:30am Monday May 20, 2019 at St James Catholic Church 125 Sonoma Mountain Parkway Petaluma, CA.
Burial service will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery Tuesday May 21, 2019 at 11:30am. Reception, catered by Knight' Catering, will follow at Molloy's.
