Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory - Petaluma
850 Keokuk Street
Petaluma, CA 94952
(707) 763-4131
Michael Bermingham
Service
Monday, May 20, 2019
10:30 AM
St. James Catholic Church
125 Sonoma Mountain Parkway,
Petaluma, CA
View Map
Michael Bermingham

Michael (Mike) Bermingham

Michael (Mike) Bermingham of Petaluma passed on May 11, 2019. Mike was born Sept. 2, 1944 in Kilrickle, Co.Galway, Ireland.
Friends and family are invited to a mass and celebration of life at 10:30am Monday May 20, 2019 at St James Catholic Church 125 Sonoma Mountain Parkway Petaluma, CA.
Burial service will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery Tuesday May 21, 2019 at 11:30am. Reception, catered by Knight' Catering, will follow at Molloy's.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on May 19, 2019
