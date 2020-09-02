Michael Brennan

1/1
Michael Bergin Brennan
June 28, 1941 - August 22, 2020
Michael "Captain" Brennan was born in San Jose. He grew up in Atherton, attending Saint Joseph, Sacred Heart schools, Bellarmine Prep in San Jose, he excelled in football receiving an All American honorable mention. Mike attended San Jose State University and received his BA from San Francisco State.
His family was a great supporter of Nativity Church in Menlo Park where Mike was an alter boy for several years. His family spent most summers in Carmel which remained a favorite haunt in his adult years.
After leaving the Marine Corp he joined TWA as a pilot. He retired as captain on the 767 aircraft.
Mike flew out of SFO and JFK during his 33 year career at TWA.
Thoroughly enjoying his international travel, he loved the cultures and cuisines of the world. His personality was uplifting and entertaining. Always a fun and exciting tale to be told by Mike. He was an avid reader spending a generous amount of free time relaxing with a good book. It was not uncommon for him to be reading several books at one time.
Mike and his wife of 40 years, Colienne , traveled extensively throughout the world. Loving the Hawaiian lifestyle, they were married on the beach in Kona Hawaii in 1980. In the last 15 years their entire family and friends joined them at their villa in Cabo San Lucas.
Mike is survived by his wife Colienne Auxier-Brennan, sister Cate Sullivan (Jim), brother Stephen (deceased), daughters Kelly Weinberg (Bo), Catherine Willams (Chico) and Jennifer Coriell (Jeff), son Christopher. Grandsons Dusty Weinberg, Reece Weinberg and Holden Coriell, Gavin Neri and Gus Neri. Nephews Jon Sullivan, Mike Sullivan, Derek Llewellyn and niece Sage Neri. Dog, "Como" and cat "Lily".
Where never lark or even eagle flew, while with silent, lifting mind trod, the high untrespassed sanctity of space, put out my hand and touch the face of God.
We thank you Michael for letting us share your wonderful like.
Donations may be sent to St. Jude Children Hospital.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Sep. 2 to Sep. 6, 2020.
