Michael Cardenas

Michael Conn Cardenas

May 14, 1962 - August 27, 2020

Michael Conn Cardenas passed away peacefully in his home with his family at the age of 58 after battling cancer. He is survived by his loving wife of 24 years, Martha, and his three children, Monique, Michael and Mark, as well as his beloved dog, Percy. He is also survived by his mother Rose, his siblings Denise, Donna, Cathy, Alec, Matthew, Roberta, Sean, Shannon, Mimi and Jimmie, as well as several nephews and nieces whom he loved dearly.



Michael was born and raised in San Francisco, California to Robert and Rose Cardenas. He was a long time member of Local 3 and retired after 33 years of service as an Operating Engineer. Outside of his full time job, he had a passion to illustrate and create children's adventure books, games and clothing. He loved traveling, nature, and all things Disney. He shared a passion with his oldest brother Rocky for military fighter jets and they would attend airshows whenever possible.



He was always happiest when entertaining and cooking for family and friends and absolutely loved interacting with his kids about all sports. He was a wonderful and loving husband, father, son, brother, cousin, uncle and friend to so many. He became a man of deep faith in our Lord Jesus Christ.

Michael has joined his late father Robert and his brother Rocky in the arms of the Lord.









