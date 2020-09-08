1/1
Michael Cardenas
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Conn Cardenas
May 14, 1962 - August 27, 2020
Michael Conn Cardenas passed away peacefully in his home with his family at the age of 58 after battling cancer. He is survived by his loving wife of 24 years, Martha, and his three children, Monique, Michael and Mark, as well as his beloved dog, Percy. He is also survived by his mother Rose, his siblings Denise, Donna, Cathy, Alec, Matthew, Roberta, Sean, Shannon, Mimi and Jimmie, as well as several nephews and nieces whom he loved dearly.

Michael was born and raised in San Francisco, California to Robert and Rose Cardenas. He was a long time member of Local 3 and retired after 33 years of service as an Operating Engineer. Outside of his full time job, he had a passion to illustrate and create children's adventure books, games and clothing. He loved traveling, nature, and all things Disney. He shared a passion with his oldest brother Rocky for military fighter jets and they would attend airshows whenever possible.

He was always happiest when entertaining and cooking for family and friends and absolutely loved interacting with his kids about all sports. He was a wonderful and loving husband, father, son, brother, cousin, uncle and friend to so many. He became a man of deep faith in our Lord Jesus Christ.
Michael has joined his late father Robert and his brother Rocky in the arms of the Lord.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Sep. 8 to Sep. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved