Michael Cobarrubia

Michael Dan Cobarrubia



It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Michael Dan Cobarrubia, July 4, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Erin, his adoring parents, Dan and Minnie and his many loyal friends. Mike attended Alameda High, UC Berkeley and worked for Kaiser as the Director of Epic Application & Integration Operations.





He loved traveling, playing tennis, riding motorcycles, golfing, snowboarding, skateboarding and a mean game of table tennis. On any given Sunday, you could find him and Erin out on the scooter or relaxed, watching extreme sports with their dog Charlie, throwing back some tacos, gummy bears and an IPA chaser. For those of us who were lucky enough to have known him, we will always celebrate him.





Sunrise February 16, 1972

Sunset July 4, 2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store