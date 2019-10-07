|
|
Michael James Connich
November 21, 1940 – October, 4 2019Michael James Connich, 78, son of Antone and Patricia (nee O'Brien) Connich, born in San Francisco, CA passed away peacefully at his home in Murphys, CA. He graduated from Saint Ignatius High School in 1958 and went on to get his BS at UCSF and JD at Hastings Law School. Michael served in the Army Reserve for 30 years. He practiced family law for over 40 years in the Bay Area. After retiring, Michael continued to volunteer his legal acumen to those in need. He enjoyed giving back to and enriching his community while always incorporating his rich sense of humor for which he is well-remembered. He contributed to Rotary Club, Native Sons, Calaveras County Sheriff's Office and many others.
Michael married Denise on May 28, 1994 in Oakland, CA at the home of Ruth Geary with their friends and family. Michael especially loved traveling extensively with his wife. In March, they celebrated their 25th anniversary in the Maldives. Michael loved their community in Murphys including sampling the local wines and cuisine with friends.
Michael leaves behind his beloved wife Denise, his daughter Kimberly (husband Adam, daughters Courtney and Kayla), his daughter Christine (her daughters Carley and Chloe), his son Brandon (husband Pieter), and daughter Shelby (fiancé Matthew).
In lieu of flowers, his family asks that donations be made on his behalf to as part of his passion to help those in need.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Oct. 8, 2019