Michael E. CorsettiJune 9, 1940 - March 12, 2020Mike Corsetti, beloved and generous husband, father and friend, passed away unexpectedly while traveling in Australia. Mike was born and raised in Napa, California, graduated from Napa High School in 1958. He graduated from Santa Clara University in 1962 with a Bachelor of Science in Commerce.
Mike enlisted in the Air Force Reserves in 1962. He was assigned to a medical unit and served as a corpsman at Hamilton and Travis Air Force bases during the Vietnam conflict. He was honorably discharged in 1968.
Mike began his career in commercial mortgage banking with Norris, Beggs & Simpson, San Francisco in 1963 as a loan analyst. He became a partner in the firm and retired after 32 years as Executive Vice President, Finance. During his career, Mike was very active in the California Mortgage Bankers Association and served as its President in 1986-1987.
Mike had many interests and friends. He was a member of the St. Germain Duck Club, where he enjoyed duck hunting and was a lifelong supporter of Ducks Unlimited. He was an avid golfer, member of The Peninsula Golf & Country Club, where he served as President in 1997. He enjoyed many golf trips with his high school and college friends. True to his Napa roots, he was an accomplished wine collector and connoisseur. Mike and Sue loved to travel and enjoyed trips all over the world. Mike was proud of his Italian heritage and visited Italy often with his family to see his Italian relatives. He was a member of Associazione Lucchesi nel Mondo and the Sons of Italy. Mike and Sue also enjoyed their time in Twain Harte, generously sharing their cabin with family and friends.
Preceded in death by his father, Frank Corsetti, his mother, Claire Corsetti and his sister, Janice Corsetti. Survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Susan Corsetti, son, Frank Corsetti and daughter-in-law, Cara Corsetti.
Donations in Mike's memory may be made to St. Anthony's Dining Room, 150 Golden Gate Ave., San Francisco, CA 94102 or the Alzheimer's Association, http://alz.org
A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from May 14 to May 17, 2020.