Michael Creedman

December 7, 1935 - May 21, 2020

On May 21st, Michael Creedman passed away at the age of 84, after a long, courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease with his loving partner, Susan, at his side. A resident of San Francisco for many years, Michael was born in Brooklyn, New York, to Norman and Lila (Hennefeld) Creedman. He grew up in the apartment above his parents' appliance store and spent his childhood playing stickball in the street, stirring up mischief with his friends, and going to the symphony with his mother.



After graduating from Brooklyn Tech High School, Michael attended Syracuse University. Shortly after graduating with a degree in communications, he took a job as a reporter for The Wall Street Journal, which took him to Philadelphia and then Los Angeles with his first wife and children. In 1978, he moved to Mill Valley where he and his second wife, Nancy, raised their two daughters.



Michael's long career as a journalist, writer and producer allowed him to follow his many interests— writing speeches for political campaigns, contributing articles to magazines such as Time, Money and Fortune, producing educational films about science and technology, and authoring the fitness book, The NFL All-Pro Workout. After hosting NPR's Marketplace from 1988-1990, he was a frequent contributor to KQED's California Report and the Perspectives program.



Michael had a special love for the trails of Mt. Tam and the Dipsea Race, participating for 12 years as a runner, many more as a volunteer, and eventually serving on the Dipsea Foundation Board and the committees for the Dipsea Kidz program and the restoration of the Dipsea Stairs.



Michael collected friends everywhere — from his business contacts to his dentist — and found great joy in connecting people and sharing his many interests. A day with Michael might include hiking the "Quarter Pounder" on Mt. Tam, playing tennis, golf or touch football, or cheering on the SF Giants. Most activities ended with a meal cooked by Michael; matzo brie, pasta fagioli and his famous spaghetti and meatballs were among the most requested. Michael loved the arts and was unlikely to turn down an invitation to the opera, ballet, symphony or a musical.



Michael was preceded in death by his youngest daughter, Nina, and his brother, Theodore. He is survived by his partner of 18 years, Susan Heller, three daughters, Laurie (Haral), Lynne, and Maya (James), and six grandchildren. He is also survived by Susan's sons, Harley and Carson, and his former spouse and friend, Nancy Bauer. The family is grateful for the dedication and friendship of Michael's long-term caregiver, Lucha.



A virtual celebration of his life will be held this summer. Donations can be made to National Public Radio, The Mountain Play, or the Dipsea Race Foundation.













To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store