Michael Thomas D'Ambrosio
Dec, 7, 1990 - Sept. 12, 2019"There is a sacredness in tears. They are not the mark of weakness, but of power. They speak more eloquently than ten thousand tongues. They are the messengers of overwhelming grief....and of unspeakable love." Washington Irving
Michael Thomas D'Ambrosio died unexpectedly on September 12, 2019. He is survived by his Mother, Jan D'Ambrosio and her mate Larry Ottesen of San Ramon; his Father, Bob D'Ambrosio and Bob's wife Teresa of Martinez; his Great Aunt Patsy Chandler of Boise, Idaho; his second cousin Kathy Chandler and her daughter Trinity Chandler of Boise, Idaho; his Grandmother Annabelle Henderson of La Grange; his Aunt Connie Shammas and Grandmother Constance Fagan, both of New Jersey; his late Sister Jennifer D'Ambrosio; his late Grandmother and Grandfather Louise and Thomas Gore; his late Aunt Susan Gore; his late Grandfather Tony D'Ambrosio; and his late Grandfather Jerry Henderson. He leaves behind his cherished dog NuNu; his beloved roommate Michelle Ward and her daughter Rayna; many relatives in Pennsylvania and New Jersey; and his many, many loyal and loving friends in many Cities in California and Utah.
Michael, aka "Mikey D.", attended school in San Ramon. In his younger years he was an extremely talented artist, having won the highest award achievable for his painting in 4th grade, "Twilight Shadows", which sold for $6,000 at the Student Art For Education (SAFE) Auction to raise money for student art education in the SRVUSD. He was also a budding guitar player and star basketball player traveling State-wide while playing A.A.U. basketball. As Mikey D. grew older, he loved to skateboard, snowboard, and play pick-up basketball with friends. He also enjoyed watching his Oakland A's, Raiders, and Warriors. He loved all creatures big and small, and his family, but his favorite past-time has always been spending time with his friends.
In his short life Michael's star shone like the brightest light in every life he touched. He had a very gentle, loving, giving, kind, and generous spirit, and to know him was to love him. He adored children and they adored him. Uncle Mikey was always the "go-to" guy for them to play with. His quick wit and dry sense of humor brightened the world wherever he went. He was unique and special, and in many ways a sweet and loving Pied Piper and an old soul who had a way of making a person feel comfortable and welcome in his presence by showing a genuine interest in their life. He was larger than life, and took care of his friends in so many ways. He will be a Guardian Angel to many on his next journey. Our hearts are completely shattered and we are devastated by his sudden loss, but our hearts are also filled with love for him and the many wonderful memories of Michael which we will cherish forever.
Rest in Peace my dear sweet Archangel Michael. This world was never meant for someone as beautiful as you.
There will be a Memorial Service and Celebration of Michael's life on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 1601 Mary Drive, Pleasant Hill with a lunch reception to follow. Flowers are welcomed, or please consider making a donation in his name to U.C.S.F. Benioff Children's Hospital in Oakland or to your local chapter of NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness).
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Sept. 21 to Sept. 23, 2019