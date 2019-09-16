|
Michael James Davis
June 29, 1946 – September 3, 2019Michael James Davis, 73, of San Francisco, died at his home on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, after a hard-fought, year-long battle with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.
A doting father and spirited, fun-loving man, Mike experienced life to the fullest. He was easy to talk to and a great listener, with a gift for uplifting those around him. He was big-hearted, kind and welcoming. As many who knew him have said, he was always happy, always smiling.
An avid sports fan, Mike enjoyed cheering on the 49ers, Warriors, Giants and A's. In retirement he found joy working in Guest Services at AT&T Park, the Oakland Coliseum and Stanford. He liked to visit Pebble Beach and jumped at the chance to volunteer at the AT&T Pro-Am.
Mike was drawn to the outdoors. He chased the sun and savored the scenic drive along the Pacific Coast. His favorite place was Yosemite, where he enjoyed exploring the Valley, hiking to the higher elevations, listening to the rushing water and resting in the meadows.
Mike was born in La Crosse, Wisconsin on June 29, 1946, to Fred and Rita Davis. He attended Aquinas High School and soon after graduating in 1964 received a draft notice, prompting him to join the US Navy. He served on the USS William M. Wood before being transferred to the USS Mullinnix, deployed in Danang Harbor during the Vietnam War. After his discharge from the Navy on September 3, 1969, Mike earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Wisconsin La Crosse.
In 1975 Mike and his wife Bonnie traveled to West Australia, where they lived for two years, first in Perth and then Tom Price. Mike worked for the Community Recreation Council of West Australia, serving as Recreation Officer for the Shire of West Pilbara. From there they traveled throughout Western Europe before returning to the States in 1978 and settling in San Francisco. Mike worked for Standard Oil Company (Chevron) for over 20 years before enjoying an active retirement, highlighted by motorcycle trips with lifelong friends throughout the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.
Mike is survived by Bonnie Valiquette, his devoted wife of 49 years; adoring daughter Natalie (Steve Savage) of Seattle, WA; loving brothers Robert (Kay) of La Crosse, WI; and Jerry (Lori) San Mateo, CA; and a beloved circle of extended family and dear friends.
For those who wish, as an expression of sympathy, Mike's family suggests sending memorial contributions to the Yosemite Conservancy (https://www.yosemiteconservancy.org/join-us?appeal=ODEV&package=web) or the Vietnam Veterans of America Agent Orange Outreach Program (https://vva.org/what-we-do/outreach-programs/agent-orange/).
A celebration of Mike's life will take place on Sunday, October 6, 2019, from 1:00 to 4:00 P.M. at the Presidio Log Cabin, 1299 Storey Ave, San Francisco, CA 94129.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Sept. 22, 2019