Michael Thomas DresslerMichael Thomas Dressler born March 15, 1948 in Ely, Nevada. Soon after, his parents Paul Dressler and Patricia Marie (Garrahy) Dressler moved to Great Falls, Montana then Tucson, Arizona. Michael matriculated in Tucson until he graduated Palo Verde High School in the first class to complete four years in the new high school. He and his debate partner Bill Hanson were state debate champions for courtroom cross examination. A lifelong debater he could successfully argue every and any side of a subject.
In 1973 he married Cathy Brooks in Naperville, Illinois and they returned to Tucson where Michael pursued his career in the hospitality business. After a brief stint in the Central Valley in recruitment and marketing for a restaurant chain, Michael and Cathy moved to the San Francisco Bay Area where Michael discovered an affinity for marketing and programming early computers. He formed a software development company "Software Solutions " followed by a series of related services 'Workflow Partners' and others until 2012 when advancing Parkinson's made work impossible.
Philip Fielden Dressler his son was born in 1979.
In 1990 he and Cathy divorced.
He is survived by his son Philip, friends in the business community, most notably David Antila, lifelong friends Bill, Ernie, Al, and Tom; cousins in the Dressler, Ruddy, Foerster, and Garrahy families; and his companions Joe Tunidau and Paule Quarikau.
Michael died in Half Moon Bay, the last day of August, peacefully. His last words were "Thank You"
According to his wishes there was no memorial service and his ashes were scattered at sea.
Memorial donations can be made to Mission Hospice, 1670 S. Amphlett Blvd unit 300, San Mateo 94402, missionhospice.org; Parkinson's Foundation 200 SE 1st St, # 800 Miami, FL, www.parkinson.org
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Nov. 10, 2019