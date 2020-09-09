Michael Dumas



Michael Dumas (DMD, PhD), formerly of Hillsborough and Woodside, California, died September 3, 2020 in Texas. Born Michael Kakkavas on September 14, 1932, in Patras, Greece, he (and his brother) were adopted by Edwin and Edith Dumas of Pullman, Washington. He is predeceased by his mother, Chrisoula Kakkavas Bozas, and father, Theodore, who died during the Greek Civil War.



In 1956, Michael earned a degree in Oral Surgery from the Tufts University School of Dental Medicine. He then joined the United States Air Force, stationed in Fairbanks, Alaska, where he completed his residency and achieved the rank of Major. In 1964, Dr. Dumas was awarded a PhD in Anatomy from the University of California, San Francisco, and shortly after opened an office in San Francisco where he would practice for more than fifty years until his retirement in 2016.



A dedicated runner, Dr. Dumas participated in many marathons. Among his other passions were cooking and fine dining, oenology (California and French wines), and traveling with his family to Europe.



Dr. Dumas is survived by his wife Susan and their daughter Isabella, a son Michael Dumas II and daughter Martha Dumas Gill (Jay) from his first marriage to Elizabeth Dumas Peters (deceased), a son Peter Dumas (Emily) of San Francisco and daughter Alexandra Dumas Rhodes of Los Angeles from his second marriage to Happy Dumas, a brother Van Dumas (Helen) of Redondo Beach, his adopted brother and sister Bud Dumas and Evangeline Dumas Parker, and three granddaughters: Cassie, Samantha, and Emily.





