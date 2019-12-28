|
Michael Anthony English
March 28, 1941 - December 4, 2019Michael Anthony English was born on March 28, 1941, the second of eight children born to James and Elizabeth (Lynch) English, both of Irish birth, Michael's wonderful talents, charm, and enthusiasm were polished in the Dublin of his youth, where he excelled at Gaelic football and soccer.
At age of 19, Michael left Ireland and emigrated to San Francisco where he lived with his sponsors, John and Bernice Shanley. He left Ireland with a sense of purpose that would forever frame how he viewed America, the country that gave him the opportunity to succeed.
Called to serve, Michael was stationed with the 25th Infantry Division, ("Tropic Lightening") at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. He was deeply proud to serve his adopted country, and carried that pride and patriotism for the rest of his days.
As many can attest, Michael was one of the great barmen of his time. Michael Fogarty said of him:
"The best bartender I've seen in my life. English could pour drinks, have three dice games going and tell you what the stock market was doing that very minute."
His emphatic delivery and encyclopedic knowledge made him a skilled raconteur, but perhaps Michael's greatest gift was his natural ability with people. He could turn strangers into friends in an instant, and always filled the room with mischief and positive energy. The ultimate people person, Michael saw the good in everyone.
Michael worked the plank and the patrons at Perry's in the mid-'70s, eventually bringing the party to his own establishment, the X-Change, next door to the Pacific Coast Stock Exchange. To accommodate the brokers, he would open at 6.30 am and closed at about 7pm. To the disappointment of many friends and patrons the building was slated for demolition and Michael closed the doors on November 4, 1983. Michael returned to Perry's and worked there until his retirement in 2011.
Diane, his wife and companion of 40 years, survives Michael. He leaves behind his beloved son, Mark (Fiona), adored grandchildren Daniel, Aoibheann and Julianne; his sisters Agnes (Adrian) Dignam, Kathleen (Ted) Culhane, Sheila Maynard (Des predeceased), Mary Reid (Willie predeceased), Gret (Frank) Manning, and his brother Seamus (Renee) English. His sister, Betty Culhane, predeceased Michael.
Michael's family would like to thank Diane for her incredible care and devotion over the past number of years. In turn Diane would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Carolyn Duffy, Bob and Rory Melendy and the entire North Beach community for their stalwart support and friendship. To Emily, goodnight and goodbye.
There will be a celebration of Michael's life on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Perry's Union Street between the hours of 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that you kindly make a donation to the or a .
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 29, 2019