Michael Fehr
September 23, 1943 – February 4, 2020Michael Fehr died peacefully at his home in Scottsdale, Arizona from complications of pancreatic cancer. He will forever be remembered as a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle.
Mike was born, one of seven children, in Chicago, Illinois to Jean and Walter Fehr. He attended Indiana University on a swim scholarship under the tutelage of the famous swim coach, Doc Councilman. After graduating with a degree in Business Administration, Mike received a law degree from Indiana University Law School before joining the FBI. He attended the Monterey Institute of International Studies where he earned a degree in Mandarin and subsequently worked in the FBI's division of Chinese Foreign Counter Intelligence. After leaving the FBI, Mike's fluency in Chinese led to a position with Levi Strauss as director of security in the Far East living in both Hong Kong and San Francisco.
After retiring from Levi Strauss in 2004, Mike owned and operated a billboard business with his father. He also ran a consulting business specializing in trademark infringement and security. In retirement, Mike decided to take the California State Bar, passing on the first try in 1996.
Mike was a member of St. Dominic's Catholic Church, the Society of Former Special Agents of the FBI, and a member of the Olympic Club since 1984. As an avid golfer, his friends liked to say 'he was a pretty good stick.' He was also an accomplished bridge player, a member of the Vino Fino wine club, and his long standing men's book club.
Mike was a world traveler from his early days in the FBI and throughout his life, and he could regale many a dinner party guest with his tales. He found much enjoyment on his beloved ranch in Tuolumne, CA where he spent most weekends. He and Mary Ann enjoyed living in their Victorian home in San Francisco before recently building their new home in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Mike is survived by his wife of 27 years, Mary Ann O'Conner Fehr; daughter Valerie Ruelas (Gus); and twin granddaughters Chloe and Jessica Ruelas; brother Jeff Fehr; sisters Serena Sunday, DeeDee Bodine, and Lola Fehr; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He is pre-deceased by his first wife Pamela Fehr, brother Christopher Fehr, sister Marty Stewart, and his parents.
A funeral mass will take place at noon on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at St. Dominic's Catholic Church, 2390 Bush Street in San Francisco.
Donations may be sent to The Lustgarten Foundation for pancreatic cancer research or The Olympic Club Foundation.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Feb. 9 to Feb. 13, 2020