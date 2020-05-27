I did not know Michael well, but was very fond of him and his remarkable talents as a professional Nature Artist and amateur musician. It was always a treat to meet him and Karen in a local Port Townsend venue or on the street. We always had meaningful conversations. What a truly gentle soul! I always enjoyed receiving his email messages announcing a gallery show of his latest works, which were always astonishing in their realism and detail. He must have been an infinitely patient man to create such minute and intricate strokes. It seems inconceivable that he will not be in our lives, at least not in the flesh. But his art will continue to be a living testament artistic talent and wisdom. I wish Karen Godspeed in her personal journey forward in the memory of her soulmate. I know you miss him deeply and intimately. We who knew Michael share your sorrow, but also great memories of an exceptional man. Adoio Michael...

Larry Dennison

Friend