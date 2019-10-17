|
|
Michael Thomas Feyock
March 26th, 1990 - September 23, 2019 Michael Thomas Feyock passed away on September 23, 2019. He was 29 years old, an amazing young man with a quiet, kind and compassionate personality.
Michael was born in San Francisco on March 26, 1990 the younger son of Bill and Suzanne Feyock. He graduated in 2008 from Gateway High School in San Francisco and continued to live and work in the city he loved. Michael was a proud fourth generation San Franciscan of Norwegian, Irish and German heritage. He enjoyed spending time with his beloved family, Billy, Suzy and Kenny Feyock, with whom he was extremely close. The family spent many happy days at their shared cabin in the mountains of Northern California where Bill taught his sons the art of living off the grid without modern conveniences. Ken, Michael and their mom continued making memories and going to the cabin after their Father passed away in 2009.
Michael loved his sports teams- the San Francisco Giants, 49ers, Golden State Warriors and the San Jose Sharks. On game days he would be decked out with a new shirt and hat to support his team. He never missed watching a game with his brother, and if tickets came his way he was there! Michael played many sports growing up in the city but his passion was hockey. He started playing when he was 8 years old and held that passion throughout his life.
Most recently, Michael was excited about starting a new venture with his clothing brand. He had just completed a second logo design.
Michael was an organ donor. At the end of his young life he saved four people by donating his heart, his liver, and both kidneys. These gifts will live on.
Michael is survived by his loving mother Suzanne, his brother and best friend Kenny, his Aunt Linda, cousin Fawn Pierre, Godparents Suzy Hart and Henry Mariani, close family friends Chris and Marybeth Dunbar, Neka Pasquale, her son Frankie, Peggy Montgomery and Barbara Barck. In addition, he is survived by numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins Christy, Jason, Coree, Kari, Mike and Natasha. Michael was very generous, caring and valued his lifelong close friendships.
Michael you were taken from us too soon. We miss and love you every minute of everyday. You are greatly missed by everyone.
A Celebration of Life for Michael will be on November 10, 2019. Please call family for details. In lieu of flowers, friends of the family have established a Memorial Fund c/o S. Hart 25 Glenaire Drive, San Rafael, CA 94901
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Oct. 20, 2019