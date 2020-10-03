1/
Michael Gallagher
Michael P Gallagher
1939-2020
Michael P. Gallagher, 81, passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020 in Napa, CA. He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Janine Gallagher, his children - Joelle Gallagher (Bill Chadwick) and Michael V. Gallagher (Lindi), his grandchildren – Katie Bilsky, Kellen and Emma Gallagher, and many in-laws, nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was pre-deceased by his parents, James and Nell Gallagher and his brother, Jim Gallagher.
Mike attended St. Cecilia Catholic School, Riordan High School and USF. He worked as a teamster – loading and driving trucks before beginning his career as a California Highway Patrol Officer, which lasted for 32 years working in the San Francisco and Napa offices. After his retirement, he worked for the Napa City Police Department, part-time for ten years.
Mike began boxing after high school at the Olympic Club. He was later recruited to coach boxing for the U. S. Navy on Treasure Island. Mike also taught defensive tactics at the Napa Police Academy.
Mike's passions were his Catholic faith, working out, working in his vineyard, watching sporting events – especially boxing, and studying the stock market. He also was a staunch Republican and enjoyed talking politics.
Mike was known for his great ability for storytelling, complete with an Irish accent, if the story called for it. He was the perfect mix of a jovial, deeply compassionate, hilarious man's man. He had a way of making everyone around him feel loved, seen, included and valued. He was a friend and mentor to many. He will be greatly missed.
At Mike's request there will be no service. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to a charity of your choice.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Oct. 3 to Oct. 6, 2020.
