Michael Leroy Glidden

Michael Leroy Glidden, 57, of Granite Bay, Ca, passed on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, in Santa Clara, Ca.

Celebration of Life Services, for those close to Michael, will be held in Granite Bay, on November 21st, and in Pescadero, on December 5th.
Michael was born in Redwood City, on June 28, 1963, to Fred and Donna Glidden. He attended Carlomont HS, where he was part of the Mountaineering Club. He loved learning to climb in Yosemite. Michaels lifelong passions were music and motorcycles, and throughout his life he was into weight training, and physical fitness.
Closest to Michael's heart were his many friends, and he dearly loved the women in his life. He was fun to be around, could easily make you smile, and was full of character. Michael touched many lives, and was loved so much. We will never be the same, after this sudden, and tragic, loss.
Michael is survived by his sister, Georgia Schon (Leo Anthony Schon), his niece and nephew, Katie (Brockway), and Ryan Schon, his aunt, Kay Burton, and his cousins, Paula and Travis Austin. Michaels final resting place will be in the Alta Mesa Cemetery, close to his Father, Fred Glidden.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
