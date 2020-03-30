|
|
Michael A. Guidicipietro
April 16, 1950 - March 23, 2020With regret, the family announces the sudden passing of Michael Anthony Guidicipietro at his home on March 23, 2020 in Burlingame, CA. Michael was born on April 16, 1950 in Brooklyn, New York to Frank and Mary Guidicipietro. He was the eldest of two children. With a last name that only Italian parents could love, Michael was often known as Mike G to save others the anguish of trying to pronounce it.
After service in the Vietnam War, Michael earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Horticulture from Delaware Valley College of Science and Agriculture. He worked for the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) for 40 years. At the time of his death, he was the Phytosanitary Issues Management Unit's Associate Director and lead phytosanitary negotiator. He worked tirelessly to open international markets to U.S. agricultural products and mentored many colleagues who are stationed around the world working for USDA.
Michael had many interests - tap dancing, listening to live music, hot yoga, hiking, fine dining, gardening, yelling at the television during football games and Jeopardy! But above all, he treasured time with family and friends - good conversation over a nice bottle of wine. We'll miss Michael's inquisitiveness, sharp wit and miserable tendency of being right most of the time.
Mourning his death are his sister Marianne (Joe) Guzman, the Pizziferro families of El Dorado Hills, CA, a host of cousins in Tampa, Florida, good friends (Rick & Anita, Teresa, Tangerine), Katharine Starzel and work colleagues across the U.S. and the world. Michael was predeceased by his
parents.
Although Michael left us far too soon, we're grateful to have had him in our lives for as long as we did. We'll truly miss him, but know he is at peace. Commemoration of his life to follow at a future date. Contributions in recognition of his memory may be made to the Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 31, 2020