Michael "Mike" IsolaDec 2, 1967 - April 6, 2020Mike Isola. dad to Mary and husband to Maureen, passed away unexpectedly at his home in the Oakland hills on Monday, April 6, 2020.



Mike was known for his big, beautiful laugh and kind heart. He loved football (49er faithful), camping (especially our annual trip with dear friends to Big Basin), sitting with his crew on the bench outside of Peet's in Montclair and biannual trips to Truckee/Tahoe.

In 2018, Mike traveled with his family to Europe where he discovered his favorite place on earth: Jouques, France, just outside of Aix en Provence. He had a soft spot for dogs and never met one that he didn't like.

Mike liked to think of himself as a simple guy - preferring to bbq in the backyard to going out. He loved good wine and sharing it with friends.

But above all else, Mike Isola loved being Mary's dad. He helped coach her soccer team, drove her all over the state of CA for waterpolo tournaments and never missed a swim meet at Orinda Park Pool.



Mike is survived by his wife Maureen, daughter Mary, brother Dave, sister in law (who is more like a sister) Lisa, his mother, Judy and father, Romano as well as many nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts and cousins and dear, dear friends he considered family.



To celebrate Mike's life, we are planning a private memorial service for his family in Tahoe this summer and once SIP is lifted and social gatherings are safe/ approved we are hoping to have a backyard bbq here at home in Oakland.





