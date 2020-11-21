1/1
Michael J. "Sean" Carey
Michael J. "Sean" Carey
Aug 31,1950- Nov 13, 2020
Passed away after a long cancer battle but surrounded in love on 11/13.Survived by his loving children Shannon Parratto (Tim),Colleen Carey, Lindsay Gesicki, (Bryan), Sean Carey (Lesley).Adoring Grandfather of Emma,Kaley & Brady Bautista, Addison & Olivia Gesicki, Mckenna & Camden Carey.Also Survived by his brother, Kevin J Carey (Terry) of San Bruno and many nieces and nephews. Private family inurnment 11/25 at Holy Cross Cemetery.Celebration of Life and Mass TBD and announced via https://www.facebook.com/sean.carey.505 and guestbook @ cusimanoscolonial.com


Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Inurnment
Holy Cross Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Cusimano Family Colonial Mortuary
96 W El Camino Real
Mountain View, CA 94040
(650) 968-4453
