Michael J. Giron The Giron Family would like to inform family and friends of the passing of their beloved Son Michael J. Giron. Michael leaves behind his loving mother Lydia Giron, brother Rick Giron, sister in law Laura (Jackson) Giron and niece Ashley Giron. He was preceded in death by his loving father Joseph S Giron and his brother Lloyd Giron.

Mike fought gallantly, with dignity and courage over this past year battling stage 4 liver and pancreatic cancer. He never lost sight of his commitment to his faith, his family and his friends. It is with a heavy heart that he will be greatly missed by all those who knew Big Mike.

After suffering a life-changing spinal cord injury in 1976, Mike went on to live a full life, graduating in 1981 from the University of California Berkeley sponsored computer-training program created to assist individuals with disabilities. He then went on to work for Hewlett-Packard, Varian Associates and as a contract programmer for IBM.

Michael will always be remembered for his leadership and stellar performance for the Burlingame High School football team. For that, Burlingame High Alumni honored Michael in 1997 by inducting him into the BHS Sports Hall of Fame.

Mike's zest for life and being an inspiration to all those who came in contact with him, led to the annual award that started in 2012. This award honors young athletes at Burlingame High School who excel not only on the field but also in their communities. This Award is aptly called The Michael J Giron "Never Give Up Award".

The ultimate acknowledgement of his football prowess and character came in 2014, when Burlingame High School ceremoniously retired his Jersey, number "76", from their football program in order to honor Michaels achievements.

Mike has lived in Santa Rosa for the past 18 years and has enjoyed spending the last couple of years being close to his brother Rick and his parents. His passion for life led him to hosting several fun themed events bringing his friends and family together. Mike always put his faith and family first, his friends second and he was always third.

There will be a Rosary, on March 1st, 2019 at 6:00pm at Crosby-N Gray Funeral Home in Burlingame. A funeral mass will be held on Saturday March 2nd 2019 at 1:30pm at St Catherine's Church in Burlingame.

Interment at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Santa Rosa, CA on Monday, March 4, 2019 at 1:30pm.









