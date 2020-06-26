Michael J. Mullane
Feb. 23, 1943 - June 7, 2020
Mike passed away at home surrounded by his family after a very long battle with cancer. He leaves behind his loving wife of 53 years, Elaine, daughter Maureen Johansen (Don), son Michael Mullane (Julie), five grandchildren; Jack, Katie, Mary and Madeline Mullane and Andrew Johansen, his brother Dr. James Mullane and many relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Dolores Mullane and his sister, Mary Meyer.
Born and raised in San Francisco, Mike graduated from Sacred Heart High School, Class of 1961. He loved baseball and in 2014 he was inducted into the Sacred Heart Athletic Hall of Fame as a member of the 1961 Championship Team.
Mike retired in 1995 after a distinguished 30-year career with the SFPD. He spent many years working as an Inspector in the Homicide Detail.
Mike was a man of integrity. He enjoyed golf, playing poker and having lunch with his buddies. He deeply loved his family and they were his priority. You could always find him on the sidelines at his grandchildren's games cheering them on. We miss you Papa and we will love you forever. You were the best!
A special thank you to Dr. Matthew Sirott and staff at Diablo Valley Oncology, John Muir Home Health and American Hospice. Because of Covid-19 restrictions, a private family service will take place. Mike's favorite charity was St. Jude Children's Research Hospital www.stjude.org
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.