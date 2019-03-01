Michael L. Byrne June 5, 1943 - February 27, 2019 Michael L. Byrne passed away on February 27, 2019 at home in Novato, Ca. Cherished Father of Kevin (Kimberly), Maureen (Todd) and Brian. Adored Grandfather of Gregory, Alyssa, Matthew, Jacob, Morgan and Sean. Loving sister Patricia (William). He joins his granddaughter Alyssa in Heaven as well as his parents, Agnes and Howard.



Michael was born in San Francisco on 6/5/1943 where he graduated from St. Ignatius High School and USF before joining the SFPD where he served as a patrolman and an inspector for 33 years. After retiring from the SFPD Michael had a second 20 year career as a Special Investigator for CAL OSHA.



In his spare time, Michael enjoyed his time boating up on the Delta with his "second family" Ron and Lauren Cirimele, George Aguillon and many others. Michael also spent as much time as he could at his second home up in the country just outside Weed, CA. Michael loved to fish on the McCloud Reservoir as well as every stream he came across. Michael was also a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus, the Bayview Boat Club, the Moose and Elk Lodges as well as a member of the Order of E Clampus Vitus among several other clubs. Michael will be deeply missed and was known by all as a devout Catholic who attended Mass at both Our Lady of Loretto in Novato and Holy Family Catholic Church in Weed.



Friends may visit Thursday, March 7, 2019 after 4pm and are invited to attend a Rosary at 7pm at Duggan's Serra Mortuary in Daly City. A funeral Mass will be said on Friday March 8, 2019 at 10am at St. Ignatius Church in San Francisco. Internment at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Colma, CA.







Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary