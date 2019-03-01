Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Laird
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Laird

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Michael Laird Obituary
Michael Gray Laird

Apr 2, 1943 - Feb 23, 2019

San Francisco resident Michael Laird, 75, passed away surrounded by his family on Feb 23, 2019 after a brief illness. He was born Apr 2, 1943 in Oakland, CA to Charles and Mary Laird, and raised in Eugene, OR. He is survived by his two daughters, Kelsey and Meredith, his wife Paula, and his three siblings, Tom, Charles, and Anne. A service will be held at Bethany United Methodist Church, 1270 Sanchez St., San Francisco, Sat, Mar 2nd at 2pm. In memory of Michael, his family asks that you enjoy life every day, as he did, and love friends and family without reserve.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.