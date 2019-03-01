|
|
Michael Gray Laird
Apr 2, 1943 - Feb 23, 2019San Francisco resident Michael Laird, 75, passed away surrounded by his family on Feb 23, 2019 after a brief illness. He was born Apr 2, 1943 in Oakland, CA to Charles and Mary Laird, and raised in Eugene, OR. He is survived by his two daughters, Kelsey and Meredith, his wife Paula, and his three siblings, Tom, Charles, and Anne. A service will be held at Bethany United Methodist Church, 1270 Sanchez St., San Francisco, Sat, Mar 2nd at 2pm. In memory of Michael, his family asks that you enjoy life every day, as he did, and love friends and family without reserve.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 2, 2019