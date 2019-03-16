Michael E. McGreevy Michael Eugene McGreevy passed away on March 13, 2019 with his sons and partner beside him at the age of 76.



Michael "Mike" was born on June 19, 1942 in San Francisco to Mary Jo and John McGreevy. He was a proud native San Franciscan who attended St. Paul's, Riordan and graduated with a BS and Masters in Business Administration at USF.



He served as a 2nd Lieutenant with the 82nd Airborne Division and then later volunteered for Vietnam as an Advisor for the Fifth ARVN Division. Mike received the highest award for a foreign national, the Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Palm Unit Citation Badge and was also awarded with 2 bronze star medals. He left the Army as Captain of the Infantry in 1967 and served in the Sixth Army as Captain-public spokesman at the San Francisco Presidio.



As a second career, Mike joined Pacific Bell and retired from the company under SBC (now AT&T) in 2000 after serving a distinguished career of 31 years ranging from various roles including VP-CFO of Pacific Directory to his final post as Managing Director of Audit Services.



Mike is survived by his partner of 22 years, Susan Au, his two sons, Patrick (Maricel) and Brett (Lauren) and grandchildren, Aidan, Mason and Mila.



He will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 2 pm.





Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 17, 2019