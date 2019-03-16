San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael McGreevy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael McGreevy


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Michael McGreevy Obituary
Michael E. McGreevy

Michael Eugene McGreevy passed away on March 13, 2019 with his sons and partner beside him at the age of 76.

Michael "Mike" was born on June 19, 1942 in San Francisco to Mary Jo and John McGreevy. He was a proud native San Franciscan who attended St. Paul's, Riordan and graduated with a BS and Masters in Business Administration at USF.

He served as a 2nd Lieutenant with the 82nd Airborne Division and then later volunteered for Vietnam as an Advisor for the Fifth ARVN Division. Mike received the highest award for a foreign national, the Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Palm Unit Citation Badge and was also awarded with 2 bronze star medals. He left the Army as Captain of the Infantry in 1967 and served in the Sixth Army as Captain-public spokesman at the San Francisco Presidio.

As a second career, Mike joined Pacific Bell and retired from the company under SBC (now AT&T) in 2000 after serving a distinguished career of 31 years ranging from various roles including VP-CFO of Pacific Directory to his final post as Managing Director of Audit Services.

Mike is survived by his partner of 22 years, Susan Au, his two sons, Patrick (Maricel) and Brett (Lauren) and grandchildren, Aidan, Mason and Mila.

He will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 2 pm.

logo

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Duggan's Serra Mortuary
Download Now