|
|
Michael Clifford "Mickey"Mitchell
November 20, 1965 - August 28, 2019Mickey passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 28th in his home in Capitola, CA. Mickey is known for his kindness, his love for his friends and family, passion for the game of golf and for making darn good pizza (#VillageHost)! Mickey will be terribly missed and sweetly remembered.
He is loved and survived by his 6 brothers and sisters, 15 nieces and nephews and his great-nephew.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 5pm on Thursday, September 5th at Sneider & Sullivan & O'Connell's, 977 S. El Camino Real, San Mateo, CA.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Sept. 1, 2019