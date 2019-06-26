Home

Michael Morena Obituary
Michael Nelson Morena

San Francisco native Michael Nelson Morena, 67, son of Steven and Marie Morena (deceased) died peacefully June 18, 2019. Michael resided in Marin, Santa Rosa, Nashville TN, Mariposa, Petaluma, and Sacramento. While in Nashville the Morena Family built a successful music studio, called Platinum Lab. Michael loved animals, horse back riding, cars and motorcycles. He was an avid race car fan, but music was his passion. Michael is survived by many Morena, Owen, and Chiasson family members. Donations may be made to any animal shelter in Michael's name. In lieu of a formal service, we ask that each of you celebrate Michael's life in your own way. Condolences may also be made at www.gardenchapel885.com.




Published in San Francisco Chronicle on June 30, 2019
