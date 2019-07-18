Michael S. Newman December 23, 1948 - July 16, 2019 Died peacefully at home in Novato, CA on July 16, 2019 holding the hand of his beloved wife, Catherine, after a year-long battle with cancer. A 5th Generation San Franciscan, Mike was born on December 23, 1948, to the late Melvin and Maxine Newman. He grew up working in the family business, E. Sugarman, Inc., where he discovered his fascination with "how things work". When he attended Washington High School it advanced to sound systems and lead to the University of Utah, where he earned a degree in Electrical Engineering.

A generous and passionate man in all aspects of life, he married late, but found the perfect partner in Cathy, for all his adventures. A master raconteur, a lover of food, wine, and good company he knew how to embrace life. He could answer any technical question with great expertise. Mike had an extensive personal and professional network and, if he couldn't help directly, loved nothing better than connecting his friends with others that could.

Mike worked at Pacific Gas & Electric and Sprint designing microwave systems before founding CSI Telecommunications in 1985, a leading public safety communications engineering firm. As President of CSI Mike was an outstanding engineer and a fierce advocate for the best interests of his clients, which included many public safety agencies in Northern California and throughout the west.

Mike served as a volunteer photographer for the San Francisco Fire Department for many years and published a book of his fire photographs Strike the Box in 1988. Mike also generously devoted his time to organizations such as the IEEE, TIA, ATIS, NARTE, NFPA, ICBO, NSMA, SBE, the Phoenix Society, and countless others.

Mike loved his friends and each year, took great joy in hosting a holiday party for friends and clients at the CSI offices in San Francisco. His politics were motivated by equally strong senses of compassion and justice. Mike was an avid reader of history: the Civil War, WWII, San Francisco, Railroads, Politics, Judaism, and leaves behind a formidable library of books on the subjects.

Mike is survived by his beloved wife Catherine Faduska Newman, family, and many friends that will sorely miss him. Funeral services were held at Hills of Eternity Memorial Park on July 19, 2019. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Mike's memory to the SF - Marin Food Bank, the , or to .





Published in San Francisco Chronicle on July 21, 2019