Michael "Micky" Noble

March 20, 1952 - September 11, 2020

Micky died from covid-19. Born to Albert Sidney Noble and Janine Marie VanScoy (Nice, France); Micky grew up in Queens NY; survived by younger sister Annabelle (Sarasota FL), son Stephen Smyk (San Francisco) and daughter Crystal Harne (Boonesburo MD). A 37-year Merchant Marine sailor (1971-2008), his work as a friend of Bill's was important and appreciated.



