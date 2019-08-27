|
|
Michael L. NottinghamHe was much loved and so missed by his brother, family and friends. But we know he's in a better place and better state. Our family would like to express a special thanks to Michael's friends, Mimi and daughter, Sharon and family. Michael enjoyed and mentioned his coworkers he worked with in security. Michael loved telling us about some of the celebrities he met. Michael loved you all and had a special place in his heart for San Francisco. He was where he wanted to be.
Michael will always live on forever in our hearts and memories.
Lovingly
Brother Billy and family
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Aug. 28, 2019