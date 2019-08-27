Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Nottingham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Nottingham

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Nottingham In Memoriam
Michael L. Nottingham

He was much loved and so missed by his brother, family and friends. But we know he's in a better place and better state. Our family would like to express a special thanks to Michael's friends, Mimi and daughter, Sharon and family. Michael enjoyed and mentioned his coworkers he worked with in security. Michael loved telling us about some of the celebrities he met. Michael loved you all and had a special place in his heart for San Francisco. He was where he wanted to be.

Michael will always live on forever in our hearts and memories.

Lovingly
Brother Billy and family
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.