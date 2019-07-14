Michael Patrick O'Brien March 18, 1956 - July 3, 2019 With sadness we announce the passing of Michael Patrick O'Brien on July 3, in Scarsdale, New York. Michael was the beloved husband of Marion Parrish, and the devoted father of Nirina Parrish. Michael was the loving brother of Kathleen Von Lehr (Fred), George O'Brien (Carol Duffield), and Sue O'Brien (Susan Patterson), and brother-in-law of Ann Parrish, Susan Beltramo (Ron), Pete Parrish (Terri) and Mike Parrish (Beth). He will be remembered with love also by his nieces and nephews; Shannon, Theresa, Nick, Becky, Meredith, Jennifer and Travis along with his great nieces and nephews. Michael was predeceased in death by his parents, Bernice and George O'Brien.



Michael was born and raised in San Francisco. He attended St. Emydius Grammar School, St. Ignatius College Preparatory, Santa Clara University and the University of San Francisco. He went on to work at San Francisco State University his entire career of 37 years as a programmer-analyst. A lifelong learner, Michael pursued a wide variety of interests and acquired many skills. He loved nature, travel and always appreciated a nice wine. He was a skilled photographer and enjoyed woodworking.



Michael loved his native San Francisco, but later lived in both Alameda, CA and Scarsdale, NY. Ever the loving Dad, he encouraged Nirina's pursuit of sports. The family traveled extensively, sharing experiences ranging from moose sightings in Alaska to snorkeling in Tahiti. They shared a love of nature and the beautiful animals, birds and landscapes of our National and State Parks.

In any gathering, friends and family would gravitate to Michael. He was always kind, generous and interested in everyone. His ready humor spread many smiles.



A memorial service is to be held – please contact the family for details. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the or the Audubon Society.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on July 15, 2019