Michael Edward PlatzerPeacefully on January 16th, 2020 after battling a long illness. Mike, a native of San Francisco, was born on June 22nd, 1962. He is preceded in death by his parents Lawrence and Helen Platzer and brothers Joe and Larry Platzer. He is survived by his sister Rosemary Lucas (Bob), his brother Robert Platzer (Angela), and his longtime partner Barbara Quinteros and her children Loe, Anthony and Angelina also her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition, he is also survived by many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Mike graduated from McAteer High School in San Francisco. He loved sports and played baseball in high school making the all City Team. He was a life long fan of the SF Giants and 49ers.
A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday January 25th at 1pm at Duggan's Funeral Service, 3434 17th St., San Francisco, Ca 94110.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Jan. 19, 2020