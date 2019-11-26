|
Michael Rabette
October 22, 1956 - November 7, 2019Michael Rabette died unexpectedly of a stroke on November 7, 2019. Born October 22, 1956 in London, England to Michael Rabette, Sr. and Ibolya (Pozsonyi) Rabette. He resided in San Francisco, CA graduating from Washington HS. He followed his father's footsteps into the Freight Forwarding Industry for a 45 year career. In 1991, he married Jennifer Cox Rabette, subsequently his two daughters Ariana and Natalie were born. They were the joys of his life. He sold antiques and militaria at antique fairs. Michael was a friend of Bill W. for over 40 years and was continually active in the recovery community. He is survived by his brother Edward Rabette of San Francisco, CA, Jennifer Rabette of Eugene, OR, Ariana Rabette of Beaverton, OR and Natalie Rabette of Honolulu, HI. A celebration of Michael's life will be held in San Francisco on 02/23/20. Updates at Michael Rabette Memorial Fund on gofundme.com or leave a message at (707) 338-0477. Arrangements are in the care of Sunset Hills Funeral Home in Eugene, OR.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Nov. 28, 2019