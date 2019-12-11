|
|
Michael Alan Rawls
December 7, 2019 Michael was born in October 1952 in Tupelo, Mississippi. He was raised on the gulf coast and graduated from Gulfport High School. During his summer breaks Michael excelled as a baseball player.
Michael moved to San Francisco in the late 1970's where he worked in several galleries brokering fine arts and publications. For the past thirty-five years Michael managed numerous buildings along California Street and the surrounding area. His friends on Nob Hill knew him as a perfect southern gentleman.
Michael was a true renaissance man enjoying sports, music, poetry, books, and cooking. His keen wit and sense of observation were quoted numerous times in various columns on the Chronicle and Examiner.
He was preceded in death by is beloved wife Kep. A visitation will be held at the Green Street Mortuary on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 6 - 8 PM, in chapel six. Michael will be cremated and his remains will be placed in the family burial vault with Kep in Breaux Bridge, Louisiana.
Any condolences or correspondence with the family can be mailed to P.O, Box 522, Beaumont TX 77704.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 12, 2019