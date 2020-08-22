Michael Satris
March 25, 1950July 29, 2020
Returning from an evening bike ride, after filing a motion in the California Supreme Court on behalf of incarcerated clients, Michael Satris collapsed and died a few hundred feet from home in his beloved Bolinas. A Marin County resident since 1976 and a deeply involved member of the Bolinas community since 1986, he lived an honest, inspired life with relish, devoted to his wife Bonnie Jones and daughters Marthine and Gigi. He was a surfer and a loyal, generous friend to many.
Born in Paterson, New Jersey of Irish-Greek heritage, he earned a degree in English from UC Berkeley in three years and began a storied legal career after graduation from UC Davis School of Law in 1975.
Michael was a brilliant, fun-loving, spirited person. He numbered among those rare human beings who believe in redemption and so spent his 44-year legal career seeking justice and mercy for California prisoners. In 1976, he and law school classmate Paul Comiskey, a Jesuit priest, founded the Prison Law Office at a former hot dog stand outside of San Quentin Prison. Michael won significant cases that improved the living conditions of prisoners and marshalled the growth of the Prison Law Office that has expanded to advocate for prisoners throughout California as well as other states.
In 1984, Michael started a private criminal law practice. He is best known for his advocacy in "lifer hearings" and related court proceedings, representing prisoners applying for parole from their indeterminate life sentences. He also maintained an active capital and non-capital appellate practice. In practice areas noted for frequent losses, Michael was admired for his tenacity, integrity, determined intelligence, and compassion. Sporting flip flops up the courthouse steps and wing-tips in chambers, he argued and won landmark court rulings. A colleague reports that at the outset of a Court of Appeal argument this year, a Justice greeted Michael as "the famous Michael Satris whose cases I have read so much about." Hearing that he planned to retire, the Justice said, "No Mr. Satris, we will not allow you to retire."
Michael was a poet and voracious reader. He enjoyed games and sports of all kinds. A humorously fierce ping-pong player, he hosted countless lively Friday-night ping-pong and darts competitions at his outdoor 'Club Mike' at home on the Bolinas mesa. His friends all knew that he was always up for an adventure. Between writing legal briefs, Michael checked the local waves and regularly headed out to surf. He umped for Little League, coached Bolinas girls' softball, and guided many Tamalpais High School mock trial teams to hard-fought victories.
Michael's recent years were spent in passionate continuation of his work and the pleasures of family, including grandchildren Arun and Rhiannon. He enjoyed far-flung surfaris and hiking and bicycle trips with Bonnie and friends. While devastated by his premature demise, all who knew him are comforted that he passed in the quickness of a second, knowing no pain, suffering or fear. Michael and his joyous cackle will be missed deeply.
A celebration of Michael's life will be held when it is safe again to gather: contact puneeth.kalavase@gmail.com for the link to a website if you would like to leave a tribute. Donations in Michael's name are welcome @ humaneprisonhospiceproject.org
, prisonerswithchildren.org
, prisonuniversityproject.org
& prisonlaw.com
.