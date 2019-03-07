|
Michael Edward Savnik
May 21, 1922 – February 27, 2019Passed away peacefully at the age of 96 in Oakland. Michael was born and raised in San Francisco, CA. Married in San Francisco to Eleanor, they lived together in the Bay Area where they founded and owned Savnik & Company, a family-run, custom carpet factory. Michael, always a hard worker, loved his family, community, country and employees.
Michael is survived by sons Michael Jr. (Angela), Barry (Carla), Kurt (Kathryn), seven grandchildren, his sister Katherine Creedon and many nieces and nephews.
The Savnik family is appreciative of the professional and attentive care provided by the nurses and staff of the Mercy Care & Retirement Center and Suncrest Hospice. Donations may be sent to Mercy Care & Retirement Center, 3431 Foothill Blvd, Oakland, CA 94601. A private service to celebrate Mike's life and accomplishments will be held.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2019