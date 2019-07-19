Michael J. Scafani 1937-2019 With great sadness, his family announces that Mike Scafani passed away peacefully in his sleep early Saturday, July 6, 2019. Mike, a second generation Italian-American, was born in San Pedro in 1937, raised in the Marina neighborhood of San Francisco, and attended Galileo High School. In 1956 he met the love of his life, Helen. They were married on Valentine's Day, 1960 and moved to Terra Linda in 1971, where they raised their family . He was a great story-teller, had an infectious smile, spread joy and laughter to everyone he met, and always had a good word for everyone.



He was chosen to be in the very first San Francisco Boys' Choir in 1948, and his love of music continued throughout his life. He played first trumpet at Galileo High School, and as an adult sang with The Loring Club of San Francisco. In retirement, Mike joined SIRs branch 22 and became Director of The SIRenaders, who sang each week to seniors living in convalescent homes in Marin.



Mike was the first of his family to go to college. He received his bachelor's and master's degrees and teaching credential from San Francisco State University. He became a teacher with the San Francisco Unified School District in 1964 and taught in elementary schools for 34 years.



He loved sailing on the San Francisco Bay, singing, traveling, reading, and writing. He composed journals of his travels and wrote a children's book and eight mystery novels.



He was a member of the Italian Athletic Club. He regularly met with men from his childhood Boy Scout troop.



Above all, Mike loved his family and friends. He leaves behind his devoted, loving wife of 59 years, Helen , children of whom he was extremely proud, Michele, Stephen, and daughter-in-law Edlyn, cherished grandson Gianpaolo, and dearest brother, Frank Scafani.



Our loss is beyond measure.

